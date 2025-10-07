Another 'quacking night' as Moree Community Association donates £1,000 to Rural Support

Moree Community Association (MCA) hosted its 4th annual duck race on the scenic Rock River in August which culminated in a generous donation of £1,000 to the local charity, Rural Support.

The annual event, which has quickly become a fixture in the local calendar, is a fantastic way to bring the community together just before the children head back to school and being able to contribute to a great cause is a bonus.

There was fun for all ages, with hundreds of the signature blue rubber ducks racing across six official races while younger attendees enjoyed the exciting bottle races and others tested their aim in a unique, duck-themed golf chipping contest. A sizzling BBQ kept everyone fed, ensuring the evening was a complete success.

The £1,000 raised from the event is a significant contribution to Rural Support, a charity dedicated to providing a confidential listening and signposting service for farmers and rural families across Northern Ireland who are going through difficult times.

Bethany Boyd, George Richardson, Brian Boyd Moree representatives with Keith Buchanan, MCA Chairman and Keelin Reilly, Rural Support Director of Operations. Credit: Supplied

Commenting on the donation, Rural Support extended the charity’s gratitude. "Every penny will go towards helping us continue our work with farmers and rural families across Northern Ireland. Whether it’s a listening ear, practical advice, or just being there when someone needs a bit of support, your donation helps make that possible."

The success of the evening was made possible thanks to the fantastic support of local businesses and community members. Moree Community Association has extended sincere thanks to the event’s main sponsors, Gortavoy Feeds and A.S. Payroll Services. They also thank each of the individual Race Sponsors and everyone who generously donated prizes or contributed on the night.

Keith Buchanan, Chairman of Moree Community Association, spoke on behalf of the association, offering thanks to everyone involved. "It was another great night bringing the community together, and we are absolutely delighted to be able to make this donation to Rural Support, a charity that does invaluable work for our wider rural community. Thank you to everyone who purchased ducks and came along on the evening which made it such a success."

The handover of the cheque was recently marked by a photograph, which shows Keelin Reilly (Rural Support Director of Operations) and Keith Buchanan (Moree Community Association Chairman) alongside MCA representatives Bethany Boyd, George Richardson, and Brian Boyd.