Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway: ITV show awards holiday to Larne couple who have fostered hundreds of children over the years

A dedicated Larne couple who have fostered hundreds of children over the years have been recognised for their efforts by a hit ITV show.
By Helena McManus
Published 28th Feb 2024, 16:51 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 16:59 GMT
Patrick and Diane McCourt won a dream holiday after being invited to be part of the audience for Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway on February 24.

The special edition of the show saw over 400 deserving individuals, from foster carers to charity fundraisers and community heroes, receive a ‘Takeaway Getaway’.

The couple, who have opened up their home to more than 250 vulnerable children down the years, previously received the Prime Minister’s Points of Light Award in 2022, as well as the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Unsung Hero Award in 2019.

Larne foster carers Patrick and Diane McCourt won a TakeAway GetAway on Ant and Dec’s Saturday night show. Family photoLarne foster carers Patrick and Diane McCourt won a TakeAway GetAway on Ant and Dec’s Saturday night show. Family photo
Larne foster carers Patrick and Diane McCourt won a TakeAway GetAway on Ant and Dec’s Saturday night show. Family photo

They became approved foster carers in 1978, and have since welcomed children of all ages, and for a range of care periods.

Originally nominated by their son Adrian and daughter-in-law Emma, Patrick and Diane were completely unaware that that they had been chosen to attend the show for special recognition.

"We had no idea – Adrian told us that they were sending us to London for the weekend for my birthday and that we had tickets for the show,” Diane said.

"During the show, [Ant and Dec] said that some people would be given prizes, but in the end up everybody in the audience was given a holiday. We’ve decided to use the tickets for a cruise, so we’re looking forward to it.”

Praising the couple for their dedication to young people, daughter-in-law Emma added: “They fostered young children during Covid and are still fostering into their early 70s – I just think they’re amazing.”

