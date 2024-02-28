Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Patrick and Diane McCourt won a dream holiday after being invited to be part of the audience for Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway on February 24.

The special edition of the show saw over 400 deserving individuals, from foster carers to charity fundraisers and community heroes, receive a ‘Takeaway Getaway’.

The couple, who have opened up their home to more than 250 vulnerable children down the years, previously received the Prime Minister’s Points of Light Award in 2022, as well as the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Unsung Hero Award in 2019.

They became approved foster carers in 1978, and have since welcomed children of all ages, and for a range of care periods.

Originally nominated by their son Adrian and daughter-in-law Emma, Patrick and Diane were completely unaware that that they had been chosen to attend the show for special recognition.

"We had no idea – Adrian told us that they were sending us to London for the weekend for my birthday and that we had tickets for the show,” Diane said.

"During the show, [Ant and Dec] said that some people would be given prizes, but in the end up everybody in the audience was given a holiday. We’ve decided to use the tickets for a cruise, so we’re looking forward to it.”