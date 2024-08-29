Anthony Shortt. Photo provided by PSNI

Police say they are concerned for the whereabouts of Anthony Shortt, who has been missing since Wednesday, August 21.

In an appeal of information, the PSNI said: “Anthony was last seen in the Downpatrick area. He may have travelled to Belfast, but also has links to the Ballymena area.

"If you have any information regarding Anthony's whereabouts, please contact us on 101 quoting police reference number 1099 of 28th August.”