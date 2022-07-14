Antiville bonfire: fundraising following John Steele’s tragic death now over £8,500

John Steele, who was in his 30s, died while helping with the building of the bonfire on Saturday night (July 9).

A JustGiving fundraising page was set up following the tragedy to support Mr Steele’s family.

The JustGiving page in memory of John Steele

Gillian Hyslop’s page says: “ A dark cloud is over our wee town at the passing of John Steele after a tragic accident at Antiville bonfire last night.

“No one is ever prepared for that news to come to your door. So I’ve set this up in the hope that people will donate no matter how big or small to take off a bit of financial pressure for the family as they begin to make arrangements for John’s funeral.

“The whole town is shook at this devastating news and our hearts go out to Artie, Jackie, Kitty, his two daughters Caitlin and Macy-Lee, Catrina and the whole family circle. You will be sorely missed John.”

The Antiville bonfire group added: “We would appreciate any donation no matter how small you may think it is it will go a very long way. Let’s see the community spirit we are known for especially for one of our own.”

The bonfire in Antiville in Larne is dismantled following the tragedy in which local man John Steele died. Picture: onathan Porter/PressEye

In just one day the fundraising effort far surpassed its original target and by Monday evening (July 11) had raised more than £6,600. By Thursday afternoon it had risen tomore than £8,500.

Meanwhile, tributes were paid to Mr Steele in Antiville on Sunday (July 10) at 10.30pm at the bonfire green.

Flowers left at the Antiville bonfire scene where a local man died on Saturday night. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye