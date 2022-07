Antiville bonfire: fundraising page set up following John Steele’s tragic death

John Steele died while helping with the building of the Antiville bonfire on Saturday night (July 9).

As the community in Larne comes to terms with the shock of the tragedy, a JustGiving fundraising page has been set up to help Mr Steele’s family.

The JustGiving page in memory of John Steele

Gillian Hyslop’s page says: “ A dark cloud is over our wee town at the passing of John Steele after a tragic accident at Antiville bonfire last night.

“No one is ever prepared for that news to come to your door. So I’ve set this up in the hope that people will donate no matter how big or small to take off a bit of financial pressure for the family as they begin to make arrangements for John’s funeral.

“The whole town is shook at this devastating news and our hearts go out to Artie, Jackie, Kitty, his two daughters Caitlin and Macy-Lee, Catrina and the whole family circle. You will be sorely missed John.”

The Antiville bonfire group added: “We would appreciate any donation no matter how small you may think it is it will go a very long way. Let’s see the community spirit we are known for especially for one of our own.”

The bonfire in Antiville in Larne is dismantled following the tragedy in which local man John Steele died. Picture: onathan Porter/PressEye

The Justgiving page can be found here.

Meanwhile, tributes will be paid to Mr Steele in Antiville tonight (Sunday, July 10) at 10.30pm at the bonfire green.

A spokesperson for the Antiville bonfire said bonfire buildings, bandsmen and all who wish to pay their respects “in memory of our fallen friend” would be made very welcome.