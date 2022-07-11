Antiville bonfire tragedy: Larne vigil held in mark of respect to John Steele

Standing alongside with the many local people offering support to Mr Steele’s family were those who had travelled from all over Northern Ireland to offer their condolences.

Members of Cairncastle Flute Band played as part of the tribute to the well-known local man. Wreaths and more floral tributes were placed at the scene.

East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson said the turnout at the vigil and comments he had heard from those attending were evident that Mr Steele was a friend to many and a real part of the community.

The Antiville bonfire was dismantled on Sunday after the tragedy. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Speaking on Radio Ulster, the DUP man said Mr Steele’s family was feeling a “huge loss” and there was also a distinct shock in the tight-knit community at the tragedy,

“People remember John Steele in the area always helping with the bonfire and there is a real community loss,” he said.

Rev Ben Preston of Craigy Hill Presbyterian Church said the Linn Road area was packed with people last night.

He spoke of how sympathisers had travelled from parts of Northern Ireland as far away as Articlave and Portadown to give their support to Mr Steele’s family.

The Antiville bonfire being dismantled. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

He urged people to continue to pray for the family and Larne community following the tragedy.