Antiville tragedy: tributes to Larne bonfire builder

He has been named locally as John Steele who had been helping with the construction of the bonfire at the time.

“This is a post none of us has ever wanted to write,” a spokesperson for the Antiville bonfire said in a social media post.

“Last night one of our very own had a tragic accident at the bonfire and unfortunately passed away. We are obviously deeply saddened by this loss of a young life.

Flowers left near the Antiville bonfire in Larne. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

“John was a true Antivillian through and through born and bred, a dark cloud has certainly risen over the Antiville estate today.

“Our deepest and sincere condolences are sent from our hearts to his entire family circle at this heartbreaking time.

“Please give the family their time and privacy at this obviously hard time for them. Gone but not forgotten.”

Meanwhile, the loyalist bonfire and band community across Northern Ireland has joined in sympathy on hearing of the tragedy.

Floral tributes at the scene. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

A spokesperson for the neighbouring Craigyhill bonfire said: “It is with deepest sympathy the tragedy that happened to a fellow bonfire builder in the Antiville estate in Larne.

“It is with his family wishes that the Craigyhill bonfire carries on and beats the world record in his memory! Our thoughts and prayers are with his immediate family circle.”

A representative of the Millbrook bonfire on the outskirts of Larne said they “would like to pass our condolence on to the family members who lost a member last night. Also thinking of all the builders at Antiville bonfire at this sad time.”

A spokesperson for the Orangefield bonfire in Belfast also passed on sympathy and urged all involved with bonfires to take care.

Flowers left at the Antiville bonfire scene where a local man died on Saturday night. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.

“Please be aware that if you are building or attending a bonfire, they are dangerous and accidents can happen, please ensure that you are building them in as safe a way as possible and/or be aware of how close you are standing as it’s lit.

“We have unfortunately already lost one life too soon, we do not need another.”

Glencairn bonfire representatives described the tragedy as “heartbreaking”.

Condolences were also sent from the Rathcoole estate in Newtownabbey.

“Doonbeg Bonfire send our deepest sympathy to the family of the bonfire builder in Larne who sadly lost his life after an unfortunate accident in the Antiville estate.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this sad time. God bless.”