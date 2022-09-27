Register
Antrim and Causeway Emergency Departments ‘under extreme pressure’

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust is urging residents to only attend the Emergency Departments at Antrim Area Hospital and the Causeway Hospital if their condition is “urgent or life threatening.”

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 10:13 am
Posting on social media today (Tuesday) a spokesperson for the Trust said: “Both Emergency Departments at Antrim Area and Causeway Hospital are under extreme pressure ❗️

“Please do not attend unless your condition is urgent or life threatening.

High-achieving pupils rewarded at Ballyclare school

The Emergency Departments at Antrim Area Hospital and the Causeway Hospital are at full capacity.

Patients will be seen in order of clinical priority and non-urgent cases will experience longer waits.”

