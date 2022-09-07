Antrim and Causeway Hospital Emergency Departments at ‘full capacity’

Posting on social media, a spokesperson for the Trust said: “Please do not attend either ED if your condition is not urgent.

“Unfortunately, this sort of situation is now a frequent occurrence and we sincerely apologise for that. As always, the staff are working very hard to treat and care for those who are particularly ill.

“To help us free up beds, we need patients and families to work with us at the point of discharge and accept placements that may be immediately available.

The Emergency Departments at Antrim Area Hospital and the Causeway Hospital are at full capacity.