Walking routes to remote workplaces in Antrim and Newtownabbey are among proposed new “active travel” projects in the borough.

The Department for Infrastructure has been seeking feedback through a public consultation for an active travel delivery plan which will outline priority routes for the next ten years.

A report to be presented to the borough council’s Operations Committee which will meet at Antrim Civic Centre, on Monday evening, says: “The primary objective of the delivery plan is to address urban areas with higher population numbers. Urban areas are defined as having a population of over 5,000 people.”

The committee is being asked to approve proposed local routes as the council’s response to the consultation.

Proposed priority routes in Newtownabbey will include Carnmoney Road North/Mossley West to Church Road/Valley Retail Park via Prince Charles Way, Church Road, and Longwood Road.

The council is also seeking pedestrian and cycling links to Global Point, Glengormley; Monkstown Industrial Estate; Church Road and Antrim Road, Mallusk.

In Ballyclare, the council is asking for links to Dennison Industrial Estate; Avondale Business Park and Hillhead Road to be included as well as Ballyclare Western Relief Road/B95 Roundabout to the Square via Doagh Road.

In Antrim, the council is seeking greater links to Rathenraw Industrial Estate; Newpark Industrial Estate; Antrim Technology Park; Steeple Industrial Estate; Randox Science Park; Enkalon Industrial Estate; Kilbegs Road; Springfarm Industrial Estate and Belfast International Airport.

In the town, it has named Castle Way to Stiles Way/B518 via Fountain Hill; Greystone Roundabout along Greystone Road (B95) to Fountain Hill; and Hill Street along Railway Street to Stiles Way as priority routes for this development.

Randalstown Viaduct to Castle Road via Shanes Street and Station Road is another priority route as well as Lurgan Road to Main Street/Ballydonaghy Road in Crumlin. An improved link to Nutts Corner is also sought.

DfI’s active travel delivery plan focuses on three key connections to local schools, public transport and town centres.

Launching the public consultation in November, then Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said at the time: “Research has shown that over one third of our journeys are less than two miles long and two thirds are less than five miles. These shorter journeys offer an opportunity to choose a different mode of travel to the car and make small changes to our lifestyle, regardless of age or ability, by choosing to walk, wheel, or cycle.

“I am calling on the public to have their say on the future development of infrastructure projects in their local area. It is important that our neighbourhoods, towns and villages are designed to meet the needs of those who live there.”

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter