A festive programme costing almost £100,000 was approved at a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Community Development Committee, at Mossley Mill, on Monday evening, despite criticism over locations.

Threemilewater DUP Alderman Stephen Ross asked councillors of the district electoral area (DEA) to explain why they wish to “deprive the children of Mossley of a Christmas tree”.

“Sitting on the fence is not good enough. I would like to know which way people voted,” he stated. He indicated there had been one at Mossley “which we are trying to build on”.

The council has been delivering Christmas lights switch-on events in each DEA since 2018. This year’s events will take place between November 21 and November 30. The £97,500 cost includes ‘The Spirit of Christmas Awards’.

Alderman Stephen Ross pictured launching previous Spirit of Christmas Awards, which will be held again in 2024. Photo provided by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

A report to the committee said: “Traditionally, the Threemilewater switch-on event alternates between Mossley Mill and the site at the junction of Jordanstown Road and Devenish Drive in Monkstown.

“Attendance over the past two years has indicated that the Jordanstown Road/Devenish Drive site is a much more popular venue with attendance last year in the region of 700 people as opposed to 300 people at Mossley Mill in 2022.

“In light of this, it is proposed that the 2024 Threemilewater Christmas lights switch-on event takes place at the Jordanstown Road/Devenish Drive site in Monkstown.”

New Location

The Square, Ballyclare, will be a location for a Christmas lights switch-on. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

Meanwhile. this year’s event in Antrim town centre will switch from Market Square to Railway Street car park.

The report explained: “This new location will provide more space for the increase in numbers attending, allow for the introduction of larger fun fair rides and to enable provision of a wider variety of food and confectionery retailers. The site also overlooks Alexander Irvine Park where the Christmas tree is located.”

Antrim DUP Cllr Paul Dunlop BEM said he welcomed the Railway Street location “given the logic behind it, close to the Christmas tree”. He asked that DEA councillors are kept informed if a road closure in the area is required.

Threemilewater Ulster Unionist Cllr Stephen Cosgrove stated: “I believe Christmas turn-on events throughout the DEA should be shared. It is a bit of a shame. I would like it up round this part of the DEA.”

Macedon Independent Cllr Stafford Ward asked why Rathcoole has been “excluded again”. “There is something wrong here,” he added.

Committee chair DUP Cllr Matthew Brady, a Macedon representative, stated: “I was at Hazelbank last year. It was a massive success story. It is not just close to the one area. It is about incorporating as much of the area as possible.”

Ronan McKenna, head of community planning, commented: “The figures speak for themselves. I think the numbers were highly successful last year.”

The locations for the borough’s festive switch-ons were approved with the exception of Threemilewater, following a proposal by Ald Ross, seconded by Cllr Dunlop.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter