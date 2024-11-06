Almost half of retailers tested for tobacco and vape sales in Antrim and Newtownabbey did not comply with age restrictions, councillors have been told

A report presented to the borough council’s Operations Committee, at a meeting, at Antrim Civic Centre, on Monday evening, said that during the latest test purchase at 14 outlets in August, eight complied fully, while four sold vapes and two sold cigarettes to a teenager under 18 years of age.

One was issued with a fixed penalty fine of £250 after asking for identification but still sold a vape to the under-age teen. Each retailer that failed received a written warning and all agreed to provide additional staff training on age-restricted sales.

Councillors were advised local authorities in Northern Ireland have a statutory duty to enforce legislation relating to the sale of age-restricted products such as cigarettes and tobacco.

Antrim Civic Centre. Pic supplied by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

Under the Health and Personal Social Services (Northern Ireland) Order 1978, it is illegal to sell cigarettes or tobacco to anyone under the age of 18. It is also an offence to sell nicotine inhaling products (e-cigarettes and e-liquids) to anyone under 18 years.

Tobacco control officers who work on behalf of district councils in Northern Ireland are funded by the Public Health Agency to provide advice and promote compliance with legislation.

Commenting at the meeting, Macedon Ulster Unionist Councillor Robert Foster said: “It is alarming that nearly 50 per cent of people tested failed.” He expressed concern that the “prevalence of vapes is a bigger problem”.

Antrim DUP Alderman John Smyth asked if it is the person who sold the item or the owner of the business who has to pay the fine. He was told that the person who sold it is responsible for the payment.

Last December, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council backed a UK Government consultation aimed at tackling youth vaping and creating a “smoke-free generation”.

The UK Government’s consultation outlined proposed measures to address youth vaping, such as: restricting flavours, regulating point-of-sale displays, controlling packaging and presentation, considering restrictions on disposable vapes, evaluating regulations for non-nicotine vapes, addressing vape affordability and introducing enforcement measures like fixed penalty notices.

The consultation, carried out by the Department of Health and Social Care, recognised “increased use of vapes by children whilst recognising the role of vapes in stopping adults smoking”. The Department noted that 21.3% of 11 to 16-year-olds in Northern Ireland reported having used an e-cigarette.

The Office for National Statistics has reported that 14 per cent of people in Northern Ireland are smokers. Smoking accounts for 2,200 deaths in the province annually.

Antrim and Newtownabbey’s response said that vapes must be sold from behind the counter and not be on display.

“There should be an increase in vape purchase cost to make them less affordable. Nicotine vapes should be sold in tobacco flavour only to reduce the appeal to young people with a restriction on flavours for non-nicotine e-liquids,” it also said. The sale of single-use disposable vapes will be banned in England and Wales from June next year.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter