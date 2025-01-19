Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is aiming to raise almost £2m through its arts and culture outlets during the 2025/26 financial year, councillors have been told.

A report presented to the council’s Community Development Committee at a meeting, at Mossley Mill, on Monday, said an income target of £1.81m has been included in the draft 2025/2026 revenue estimates ahead of rate-setting next month.

The report said facilities managed by the arts and culture section are available for groups and individuals to hire. Charges include standard rates and discounted rates for voluntary, community and charitable organisations which are based or operate within Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough.

The proposed new charge will be an average inflationary increase of 2.5 per cent which will apply from April 1. However, charges for council-owned theatres will remain unchanged for 2025/2026.

Theatre at the Mill. Photo: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

A review of community facility charges has also taken place. These also have standard and community rates.

An income target of almost £200k for community facility hire and tenancy agreement charges has been included in the draft estimates for the next financial year.

Office tenants are charged at £115 per square metre which includes rental costs, service charges and utilities. An inflationary increase will apply from April 1.

Ballyearl Arts and Leisure Centre. Photo: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

The community charge is discounted for voluntary, community and charitable organisations based or operating within the council area.

It is proposed to apply an increase of 2.5% to the current charges from April 1. It is also proposed that all out of hours booking requests are charged at the standard rate.

A recommendation to increase arts and culture charges was approved by Threemilewater Alliance Councillor Julie Gilmour and seconded by party colleague Ballyclare Alderman Lewis Boyle.

A recommendation to increase community facility and tenancy charges was proposed by Ald Boyle and seconded by Antrim DUP Cllr Paul Dunlop BEM.

Cllr Dunlop said the rate for the Muckamore centre was “too expensive” and was “not getting proper use because of this”. Ronan McKenna, head of community development, said that he would bring back usage figures to the committee.

Separately, at the same meeting, councillors approved a request from Ballyduff Community Redevelopment Group to hold a casino-themed fund-raising event at the Northern Ireland Centenary Community Centre, Ballyduff, next month.

Ballyduff Community Redevelopment Group operates the Northern Ireland Centenary Centre under a service management agreement.

A maximum of 60 people will be permitted to attend the event. Casino games will be supplied and operated by a professional casino provider.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter