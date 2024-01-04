Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council kicks off investment in 3G pitch in Monkstown

Work has recently commenced on an upgrade of the training pitch at Cloyne Crescent, Monkstown, with the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey performing the ceremonial first sod cutting for the installation of a new state-of-the-art 3G pitch.

This marks the beginning of an ambitious initiative by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, involving significant investment in a series of 3G pitches throughout the borough.

The council's commitment to these projects involves a multi-million-pound investment, positioning these upgraded facilities as invaluable assets to the local community, including sports clubs, schools and community groups.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper, said: "It is great to see work starting at the new 3G training pitch at Cloyne Crescent, Monkstown. This investment is more than an upgrade as it demonstrates the commitment made by Council to enhance sports facilities across our borough.