Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council kicks off investment in 3G pitch in Monkstown
This marks the beginning of an ambitious initiative by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, involving significant investment in a series of 3G pitches throughout the borough.
The council's commitment to these projects involves a multi-million-pound investment, positioning these upgraded facilities as invaluable assets to the local community, including sports clubs, schools and community groups.
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper, said: "It is great to see work starting at the new 3G training pitch at Cloyne Crescent, Monkstown. This investment is more than an upgrade as it demonstrates the commitment made by Council to enhance sports facilities across our borough.
"The positive impact will be seen across local sports clubs, community groups, and schools, offering them first-class facilities located in the heart of their community.”