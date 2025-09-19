Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is seeking voluntary redundancies in a bid to reduce salary costs as part of a revised organisational structure, councillors have been told.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report was presented to members behind closed doors at last month’s meeting of the borough council.

Minutes of the meeting said that to date, 66 formal voluntary severance applications have been received with applications being considered on a “phased approach”. Six applications have been reviewed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An expression of interest in voluntary severance commenced following the borough council’s April meeting. Each expression of interest is to be considered based on “operational requirements, financial impact and service continuity”.

Council is seeking voluntary redundancies in a bid to reduce salary costs. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

“The severance and redundancy policy has the intention of reducing council’s salary costs, whilst maintaining the highest standards of service,” minutes said.

“This policy therefore provided opportunities for the council to manage salary costs; re-design structures, better align services and ultimately deliver service improvements and enhanced services to customers and ratepayers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors were informed the revised organisation structure is “mindful of the council’s commitment to a pay and grading review”.

A spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: “The council has agreed a voluntary severance and voluntary redundancy policy. The council has not approved any target for voluntary severance. Expressions of interest have been sought from employees.

“There is no guarantee an application will be accepted – applications will be reviewed on a case by case basis, considering financial, operational and service continuity. Compulsory redundancies have not been considered.”

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporting Service