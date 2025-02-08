Antrim and Newtownabbey Independent Councillor Stafford Ward has called on the council to introduce a charge for vans bringing rubbish to the borough’s household recycling centres.

Speaking at a meeting of the council’s Operations Committee, at Antrim Civic Centre, on Monday (February 3), Cllr Ward, a Macedon representative, said thousands of vehicles visited recycling facilities in Newtownabbey during the Christmas holiday period. He went on to ask for a charge to be introduced for van loads of waste.

Michael Laverty, director of sustainability, told the committee a booking system for vans was introduced in November. which he said, has led to an improved level of data collection.

“We have seen about 10,000 vans going to our five sites in November and December,” he said.

O'Neill Road recycling centre, Glengormley. Pic: Google Maps

Cllr Ward commented that van loads are being dumped free of charge without any revenue to the council.

Airport Alliance Cllr Andrew McAuley asked if the system could be adapted to inform the council where waste loads are coming from as well as the van.

Mr Laverty explained when a van driver books into a site, the vehicle registration and home address is recorded.

Council Policy

“Council policy is that if the driver is based in the borough, they have access to the site. It does stop businesses from outside the borough using our facilities.”

Glengormley Alliance Alderman Julian McGrath asked if there will be a limit on visits during a time-frame and if there will be a charge if it is exceeded.

He suggested if some vans are arriving on a regular basis, it may be to dump not just domestic waste but due to operating as a business.

The director replied: “We can check and bring back a report with proposals for further consideration.”

He went on to say 40 per cent of vans visited more than once a week during November and December and the council cannot charge if they are bringing household waste.

A booking system for medium to large vans was introduced at Antrim and Newtownabbey’s household recycling centres for a six-month trial period in a bid to reduce “significant congestion”.

The Operations Committee was told previously 680,000 users attend the borough’s five household recycling centres annually bringing almost half of waste disposed of locally.

The busiest household recycling centre is at O’Neill Road, Glengormley, where 217,604 vehicles arrive annually followed by Newpark, Antrim, with 178,272 vehicles; Bruslee, Newtownabbey, 152,474; Crumlin, 83,154 and Craigmore, Antrim, 47,884. The most waste was brought to Newpark.

Craigmore had the highest percentage of van usage, 35 per cent. Of 80 vehicles, 28 were vans; Bruslee, 26 per cent, of 244 vehicles, 63 vans; Newpark, 25 per cent, of 314 vehicles, 77 vans; O’Neill Road, 22 per cent, of 712 vehicles, 159 vans and Crumlin, 16 per cent, of 183 vehicles, 29 vans.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter