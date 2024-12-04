The installation of ticket machines and associated works is expected to cost approximately £100k.

Charges are to be introduced at four car parks in Antrim and Newtownabbey in April bringing in additional revenue of £650,000 to the borough council.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition, the hourly rate at three others will be increased from 20 pence to 40 pence.

Ownership of 11 car parks was transferred to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council from the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) in 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently, the council charges 20 pence per hour at three car parks. These are Railway Street, Antrim; Market Square, Ballyclare and Whiteabbey Village.

Market Square Car Park, Ballyclare. Pic: supplied by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

According to a report presented to the council’s Operations Committee, at a meeting at Antrim Civic Centre, on Monday evening, during the 2023/24 financial year, these car parks generated approximately £70,000 which includes payments and penalty charges.

The car parks are managed by an external contractor which receives a payment of between 40% to 50% of income annually for duties including cash collection, warden patrols and issue of penalty charge notices.

Councillors decided against just doubling the fee at the existing chargeable car parks which would generate an estimated £140k annually.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Antrim Sinn Fein Councillor Lucille O’Hagan said she was “not keen” on imposing charges on public sector workers who use the car park at Castle Street in Antrim.

Police Station

She indicated the facility, adjacent to the police station, is used by more than 100 health service workers and Jobs and Benefits staff, adding that the proposed charge for each motorist could amount to between £65 and £70 per month.

“I am not keen on imposing that on staff there when they are public sector workers like ourselves,” Cllr O’Hagan stated. Antrim DUP Alderman John Smyth proposed approving doubling existing charges.

Airport Sinn Fein Cllr Maighréad Ní Chonghaile queried the rationale behind not proposing charges at all 11 car parks operated by the council. “What is the rationale behind some being free?” she asked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt McDowell, director of parks and leisure operations, replied: “It is just down to volume. For us to put in infrastructure in terms of what we would get back in would not be worth our while.”

The installation of ticket machines and associated works is expected to cost approximately £100k.

Hybrid Solution

Ballyclare Independent Cllr Michael Stewart asked about the possibility of installing a “hybrid” solution in the Harrier Way Car Park, in Ballyclare town centre.

“The car park is always full. There seems to be issues with all day parking because it is free. Nobody wants to charge for parking but it is an issue for traders and residents to get a parking space in that car park. We did say it would be monitored.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The director indicated the system in place would not allow a hybrid option.

Cllr Stewart added: “Any research that has been done on car parking in town centres, none of it supports free car parking in the town centre. It does not help the economy.”

The director responded: “These options are about generating income. Most income does come in the first hour.”

Glengormley Alliance Ald Julian McGrath commented: “The charge that we are proposing is extremely small and it is very fair. Any money raised can be pumped back into our services. It may encourage responsible parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If there was a charge, it would be better for businesses and also provide some revenue for us to reinvest in those towns.”

Airport DUP Ald Matthew Magill said: “I do not think there is anybody who wants to act to the detriment of town centres or business community.”

However, he said he believed it was “striking a fair balance in relation to ensuring we are cognisant of the increase and in relation towards our business community”. He suggested doubling the charge to 40 pence per hour would be the “best option at this stage”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Dunsilly Alliance CllrJay Burbank commented: “I think we need to be ambitious at this stage. I think most people are used to paying for parking now. We might as well move ahead to provide clear benefit to traders.”

Macedon Ulster Unionist Cllr Robert Foster stated: “Nobody wants to be the people who raise money. The council only has a very limited number of levers. I think we do have to be ambitious. I would like to see management costs reduced as we go forward. I would like to see as much revenue being pumped into the town and not going to a management company.”

Party colleague Ballymena Cllr Vera McWilliam commented: “I agree that Harrier Way Car Park needs a charge. I would certainly be in support of bringing in charges there.” Cllr Stewart replied: “We have had free car parking for four years in Harrier Way.”

Antrim SDLP Cllr Roisin Lynch asked for Castle Street Car Park to be removed from the list proposed for charging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is very much a community car park for (Northern Health and Social Care) Trust workers. It also has Jobs and Benefits workers. That car park is not sustainable and should be removed from consideration of any charges.”

Ballyclare DUP Cllr Jeannie Archibald-Brown said that she can always park at Harrier Way Car Park. “I would disagree we need to bring in charges,” she stated.

She suggested the introduction of a maximum stay instead of a charge at the site adding that a charge would not stop all-day parkers. “A maximum stay would have more effect than a charge,” she remarked.

A vote on introducing charges at four additional car parks and increasing the hourly rate to 40 pence was tied. As committee chair, Cllr McWilliam had the casting vote and was in favour of this option.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter