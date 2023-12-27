In an extraordinary display of community spirit, the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council Christmas Toy Scheme has concluded for another year.

The scheme received over 6,800 new and preloved toys thanks to the generosity of residents, businesses and community organisations throughout the borough.

During the month of November 2023, the council's five household recycling centres became collection hubs for pre-loved toy donations. The outcome was truly remarkable, with an overwhelming response from the community resulting in the collection of 5,106 toys. This equates to approximately 5.5 tonnes of toys being diverted from landfill, marking a significant contribution to environmental sustainability.

To ensure that these toys found deserving homes, the council organised pop-up toy events at both Muckamore Community Centre and Mayfield Community Centre. Families in need had the opportunity to select toys, spreading joy and alleviating some of the financial strain that Christmas can bring.

The council also partnered with 12 businesses and community organisations, which became community drop-off points for both new and nearly new toys. Through this initiative, approximately 1,700 toys were donated.

Partners included A Safe Space to Be Me, Listening Ear, Fitmoms & Kids, Sensory Kids, Antrim School of Music, Learning Rooms, Mid Antrim Animal Sanctuary, Queens Park Women's Group, Rath Community Group, Sensata Technologies in conjunction with Turkington Construction and Abbey Life Church.

Instead of exchanging gifts, the staff at Marks and Spencer, Abbey Centre generously donated £1,000 worth of toys to the scheme.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper said: "I am immensely proud of our community's generosity and compassion demonstrated through the overwhelming success of our annual toy donation drive. Together, we've not only diverted tonnes of toys from landfill but also brought comfort and joy to families in need during this special season.”

