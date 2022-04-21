Antrim and Newtownabbey Council ‘disappointed by the actions of Unite’

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has been notified of further strike action by Unite the Union from Monday, April 25 to Sunday, May 1 and then again from Tuesday, May 3 until Sunday, May 8.

It is anticipated that Antrim Forum will be closed during the day time. Evening opening hours will be kept under review.

At Sixmile and Valley Leisure Centres, opening hours will be reduced to 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday with normal opening for all centres on Saturday and Sunday. Swimming pools and spas will be closed and there will be no swimming lessons.

Sixmile Leisure Centre. (Pic by Google).

It is anticipated that Allen Park, Ballyearl Arts and Leisure Centre and Crumlin Leisure Centre will not be impacted by the industrial action and will operate as normal.

Bin collections, Household Recycling Centres and other services are expected to operate as normal.

In a statement issued to the Newtownabbey Times, a council spokesperson said: “The council supports the National Employers call for Unite the Union to reconsider its proposed action and honour the collective agreement that has been reached between National Employers and NJC Trade Union Side for Local Government Services.

“The council is committed to and guided by the national bargaining machinery and is of the view that there is no provision for local pay deals to be reached.

“The council will not enter into negotiation with Unite in isolation from the other locally recognised trade unions and following the finalisation of the national pay agreement on February 28 considers that a trade dispute in relation to NJC pay 2021-22 no longer exists.

“Given that the pay rise for 2021/2022 has been agreed nationally and these negotiations have been concluded, the council is extremely surprised and disappointed by the actions of Unite.

“The council is working hard to minimise any impact as a result of the industrial action, however it is expected to affect a number of leisure centre opening times. MORE leisure members will be contacted directly and the council’s website and social media will provide ongoing updates.

“MORE customer service hub will operate from 8am–6pm and can be contacted through live chat on the website or by calling 0300 123 1580.

“The council reassures residents and customers that full service provision will resume as soon as possible.”

A number of leisure services across the borough were impacted by similar industrial action between March 21 and March 27.