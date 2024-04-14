Antrim and Newtownabbey council launches survey to create digitally advanced borough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has initiated a digital survey as a proactive measure to gather valuable insights directly from local businesses – and is hoping as many as possible will get involved.

In today’s innovative business landscape, it is essential for local councils to adapt and respond effectively to the evolving needs of the business community.

The survey is aimed at understanding the needs of local businesses, identifying potential gaps and opportunities, fostering engagement and facilitating data driven decision making.

Businesses across Antrim and Newtownabbey are encouraged to take part in a digital survey. Picture: Christin Hume on Unsplash

Available through this link and the council’s social platforms, the survey provides an avenue for businesses of all sizes and sectors to air their views. By actively participating in the survey, businesses will play a crucial role in shaping the support that the council seeks to provide.

The information from the survey will be used to complement and enhance the two digital programmes that currently support businesses in the borough – the

ASK Programme, which provides tailored mentoring support to help businesses understand which technology would benefit their business and how it could be implemented and Tthe Digital Transformation Flexible Fund, which provides grants of up to £20,000 to support businesses purchasing digital technology to enhance their businesses.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper said: "The Council is committed to ensuring that the views of local businesses are heard and valued.