Antrim and Newtownabbey Council names leisure centres likely to be hit by strike

The strike follows a ballot by Unite the Union across all 11 local authority members in Northern Ireland.

In a statement issued this afternoon (Friday), Mid and East Antrim Council said it is working hard to minimise any impact as a result of the action, however it is expected to affect a number of leisure centre opening times. ‘MORE’ leisure members will be contacted directly and the council’s website and social media will provide ongoing updates.

In anticipation of the industrial action, the following arrangements are in place for Antrim Forum, Sixmile and Valley Leisure Centres:

Valley Leisure Centre. (Pic Google).

Opening hours will be reduced to 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday with normal opening for all centres on Saturday and Sunday;

Swimming pools will be closed and there will be no swimming lessons;

Spas will be also closed;

MORE customer service hub will operate 8am – 6pm and can be contacted through live chat on the website or by calling 0300 123 1580 or visiting www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/strikeaction

The council statement added: “It is anticipated that Allen Park, Ballyearl Arts and Leisure Centre and Crumlin Leisure Centre will not be impacted by the industrial action and will operate as normal.

“Bin collections, household recycling centres and other services are expected to operate as normal.

“Given that the pay rise for 2021/2022 has been agreed nationally and these negotiations have been concluded, the council is extremely surprised and disappointed by the actions of Unite.