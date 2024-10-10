Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Milestone anniversaries of three long-established sports clubs in Antrim and Newtownabbey are to be marked by the borough council.

Commemorative discs are to be placed in flowerbeds in close proximity to the clubs, councillors agreed at an Operations Committee meeting, at Antrim Civic Centre, on Monday evening.

This year, Muckamore Cricket and Lawn Tennis Club will reach its 150th anniversary; St. Comgall’s GAA Club, Antrim, will celebrate its centenary and Mossley Football Club, in Newtownabbey, 75 years.

The proposed locations for the installation of the anniversary discs are the Belfast Road roundabout near the entrance to Antrim Technology Park, for Muckamore Cricket and Lawn Tennis Club; Dublin Road Roundabout, Antrim, for St. Comgall’s GAA Club and at the entrance to Mossley Park.

A report to the committee said: “These clubs have played vital roles in their respective local communities, promoting physical activity, nurturing talent across generations and contributing to numerous sporting achievements over the years.

“These locations have been selected for their proximity to each club, ensuring local visibility and relevance.” The discs will be installed by the council at a cost of £500.

“The council has previously approved the installation of anniversary celebration discs in flowerbeds across the borough to recognise such significant milestones of local sports clubs and community organisations and their contributions to the community.”

Threemilewater Alliance Councillor Julie Gilmour said she was happy to propose the recommendation and congratulated the clubs on achieving such milestones. Her proposal was seconded by Airport Sinn Fein Cllr Annemarie Logue.

Antrim DUP Alderman John Smyth said it was “good to see the recommendation” and asked how long the discs would “stay in situ”.

An officer replied: “I would anticipate putting the discs in place as we head towards summer bedding. I would aim to get those established as it is an anniversary year.”

Separately, at the same meeting, the committee approved a request by Newtownabbey Rotary Club to plant crocuses at the V36 park as part of an ongoing campaign to promote awareness of polio.

In 2019, the club established a commemorative crocus bed at Jordanstown School marking the start of the initiative in the borough.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter