Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors have agreed to discontinue a commemorative bench programme in the borough’s parks and cemeteries.

The decision was taken behind closed doors at last month’s meeting of the council’s Operations Committee.

A report to the committee said the programme had been implemented by the legacy Newtownabbey Borough Council. It enabled families to commemorate loved ones by purchasing a memorial bench or tree in the borough’s parks and cemeteries. Members were informed it has resulted in “significant public interest”.

The report indicated, however, due to limited space, the council has stopped accepting requests for memorial benches or trees at various locations, including Carnmoney Cemetery, Hazelbank, and Jordanstown Loughshore in Newtownabbey.

Crematorium, Newtownabbey. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

Councillors were advised the local authority has been responsible for maintaining memorials as long as they remained intact. However, they were told maintenance costs were rising as benches aged, “particularly with older materials that were prone to damage and wear”.

In addition, the committee heard officers have received “an increasing amount of negative feedback from members of the public relating to memorials being placed in public parks” and that benches and trees in public spaces were being used as “places to leave personal items such as flowers, plaques, or trinkets” and while these were prohibited under the terms and conditions of the programme, enforcement had been “difficult due to the emotional nature of these gestures”.

Antrim DUP Alderman John Smyth asked to be recorded as against the recommendation. It was proposed to accept the officer’s recommendation by party colleague GleNgormley DUP Ald Paula Bradley and seconded by Threemilewater Alliance Councillor Julie Gilmour.

Members were informed the council will continue to maintain all memorials until they become “irreparable”.

Separately, at this week’s Operations Committee meeting, councillors agreed to a request from the Cremation Society of Great Britain to plant a tree at the council’s crematorium at Doagh Road, Newtownabbey, to mark the society’s 150th anniversary.

The Cremation Society, established in 1874, is a registered charity and a pioneer of cremation in the United Kingdom.

The society has proposed that a native tree “beneficial to wildlife, that can thrive for 150 years” be planted. The crematorium manager has recommended an Irish yew, which is believed to be “well-suited to the soil and environmental conditions”.

However, Alderman Smyth proposed that an oak tree be planted. His proposal was seconded by Macedon Ulster Unionist Cllr Robert Foster.

An officer commented a yew tree was “more appropriate” for a crematorium.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter