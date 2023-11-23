Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, in partnership with the Department for Infrastructure, has become the first council in Northern Ireland to sign the ‘Share the Road to Zero’ pledge, an ambitious initiative to stop all road deaths across the province.

The local authority has joined a growing list of organisations who have signed the ‘Share the Road to Zero’ pledge, a huge road safety community programme with a single aim - zero road death in Northern Ireland.

The council is fully committed to road safety and is encouraging everyone to sign the pledge.

The borough covers 274 sq miles from the shores of Lough Neagh in the west to the shores of Belfast Lough in the east. Its northern boundary with Ballymena leads to the Glens of Antrim and the port of Larne, while to the south it borders Belfast and Lisburn. It has a population of 142,492 and 65,000 vehicles pass through each day on the M2, one of the major transport corridors through the area.

Lynda Hurley, Head of Road Safety Promotion at the Department for Infrastructure, is pictured with Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper and Chairperson of Antrim and Newtownabbey PCSP, Cllr Matthew Brady. (Pic: Pacemaker).

Signing the pledge on Wednesday, November 22, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper, said: “Road Safety Week’ November 19 to November 25, is a time for us all to take stock of our responsibilities as road users, think about the consequences of our actions, and be mindful of others using the roads.

"I am signing the pledge on behalf of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, committing to act in the safest possible way on our roads every day, and I encourage others, both organisations and individuals, to do the same."

Cllr Matthew Brady, Chairperson of Antrim and Newtownabbey Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) commented: “Road safety consistently ranks in the top four areas of concern for Antrim and Newtownabbey PCSP and we deliver a range of initiatives and campaigns each year to raise awareness on this issue.

"We are particularly concerned about the increase in numbers of people killed and seriously injured on our roads this year to date and welcome any further action to promote this essential messaging. I am pleased to be signing the pledge on behalf of Antrim and Newtownabbey PCSP.”

Lynda Hurley, Head of Road Safety Promotion at the Department for Infrastructure added: “I welcome this opportunity to work in partnership with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council on this very important community initiative.

"I thank them for signing the ‘Share the Road to Zero’ pledge, and I hope this encourages others to do the same. The evidence shows that more than 95 per cent of road traffic collisions where someone is killed or seriously injured are due to human error.

"This means, deaths and serious injuries on our roads are not an inevitable consequence of using the roads. The majority of collisions can be avoided, resulting in less casualties if we make the right choices when using the roads.

