The donation was funded through the Metal Recycling Scheme which the council’s crematorium has been contributing to since its opening in June 2023.

Co-ordinated by the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management (ICCM), in partnership with funeral directors and with the consent of bereaved families, the scheme recycles the metals which are present after a cremation has taken place, such as orthopaedic implants. The annual proceeds of the scheme are then distributed to charities providing bereavement support.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Councillor Mark Cooper presented the cheque for £14,000 to the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice, which is also one of the Mayor’s chosen charities for his term in office.

NI Children’s Hospice, Leo Donaghy (Senior Trusts, Foundations and Major Donor Fundraising Executive) and Amanda Connolly (Corporate Fundraiser) pictured with Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper. Picture: Antrim and Newtownabbey BC.

Expressing his gratitude the Mayor commented: “This generous contribution will greatly benefit the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice, providing much-needed care. In the crematorium's first six months of opening, I am delighted that such a substantial donation has been made.

"Its success is thanks to the families of the bereaved, who have given their consent for the recycling of metals. Without their support, none of this would have been possible."

Leo Donaghy - Senior Trusts, Foundations and Major Donor Fundraising Executive at Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice, said: “We are all aware of the need to protect the planet and what better way to be more environmentally conscious than by recycling metals in this way.

"As well as preventing the metals from going to landfill, they can also be turned into essential funds in aid of the specialist palliative care work of Children’s Hospice. It is a double bonus.

"The vital funds raised will enable us to continue providing care to babies, infants and children with life-threatening and life-limiting illnesses in the local community and throughout Northern Ireland.