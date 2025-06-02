Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has appointed its first all-female mayoral team.

Antrim Ulster Unionist Councillor Leah Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick (nee Smyth) became the borough’s new first citizen at Monday (June 2) evening’s annual general meeting of the local government authority. Her deputy is Alliance Threemilewater Councillor Julie Gilmour.

Cllr Kirkpatrick, who served as deputy mayor 2022-23, is the first female in the role since Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council was formed in 2015.

Regarded as a strong advocate for grassroots movements, working-class communities, and inclusive practices, Cllr Kirkpatrick is also an avid supporter of Women’s Aid and the invaluable services it offers to those affected by domestic abuse.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick (right), with Deputy Mayor, Councillor Julie Gilmour. Photo provided by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

Speaking at the AGM, she said: “I am deeply honoured to be elected as mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey. As first citizen of the borough, I am fully committed to supporting grassroots movements in our communities and fostering an inclusive environment where everyone is treated with respect and dignity.

“I would like to thank my colleagues in the Ulster Unionist Party for their support and trust in me, and I look forward to working collaboratively across all parties to deliver for our residents and businesses.”

Recently married, Cllr Kirkpatrick, studied Politics with Criminology at (then) University of Ulster, Jordanstown, and is the proud mother of two daughters. Representing the Antrim district electoral area (DEA) since 2019, she will serve as mayor until June 2026.

Paying tribute to the outgoing mayor and deputy, Cllr Kirkpatrick said: “I would like to thank my two fellow Antrim colleagues, Cllr Neil Kelly and Cllr Paul Dunlop BEM who have shown great leadership and dedication during their term in office.”

Cllr Gilmour, who has served on council from 2019, vowed to be a voice for all during her term.

She said: “It is a great privilege for me to serve as deputy mayor. I am really looking forward to working with Leah and being part of an all-female team, united by shared goals of building a more inclusive society.

“I’m also very excited to have the opportunity to visit all parts of the borough and see first-hand the fantastic work being carried out every day.

“As a mother of two teenage sons, I am a passionate advocate for young people. I am fully committed to promoting opportunities for them, ensuring their voices are heard at every level.

"Empowering the next generation is vital, and I am determined to help provide the support they need to thrive, lead, and shape their futures.”

The AGM also confirmed the new chair and vice-chair (respectively) of the following committees:

Audit and Risk – Ald Julian McGrath (Alliance), Cllr Michael Goodman (Sinn Fein;

Community Development – Cllr Stewart Wilson (UUP), Cllr Mathew Brady (DUP);

Economic Development – Cllr Ben Mallon (DUP), Ald Mark Cosgrove (UUP);

Operations - Ald John Smyth (DUP), Cllr Lucille O’Hagan (Sinn Fein);

Planning – Cllr Rosie Kinnear (Sinn Fein), Cllr Sam Flanagan (DUP);

Policy and Governance – Cllr Billy Webb (Alliance), Cllr Helen Magill (DUP).