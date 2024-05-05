Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a report to be presented to the borough council’s Operations Committee at a meeting on Tuesday evening, it was noted that of this sum, £47,000 worth was sold in the third quarter (October 2023 – December) with the highest monthly sales of £18,000 worth in December.

The majority was sold in the Dunsilly District Electoral area where oil stamps worth £51,000 were purchased during the 12-month period. This has been attributed by the council to a lack of natural gas infrastructure in the area, resulting in “reliance on home heating oil”.

The CCU Credit Union in Glengormley joining the Oil Stamp Savings Scheme. Pic supplied by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

The Oil Stamp Savings Scheme allows householders to buy oil stamps at a cost of £5 from local retailers and council premises helping them to budget and spread the cost of home heating oil. Stamps are placed on a savings card which holds 40 stamps. The card can then be used for full or part-payment for oil from participating suppliers.

The report stated: “The Oil Stamp Savings Scheme is a practical initiative that can assist householders to budget for the cost of home heating oil, particularly with current cost of living difficulties that households are facing. The Oil Stamp Saving Scheme continues to be a popular scheme across the borough.”

It also indicated 56 oil suppliers have signed up to the scheme and will accept oil stamps as full or part payment. Thirty-two retailers in Antrim and Newtownabbey sell the stamps. Last March, the CCU Credit Union in Glengormley signed up to the scheme.

During the period April to December 2021, a total of £82,000 worth of stamps were sold in the borough. This rose to £132,500 for the same period in 2022, an increase of 62%.