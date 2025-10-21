The event attracted an impressive turnout, with 336 members of the public and nearly 400 school pupils attending.

Atotal of 70 employers and 18 support organisations took part, representing a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, retail, hospitality, and engineering. Between them, they offered over 1,157 job opportunities, along with expert advice on careers, training, and apprenticeships.

The event also included a dedicated session for Special Educational Needs (SEN) schools, allowing students to explore accessible career routes and gain confidence in engaging with employers.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick, praised the event’s impact saying: “It’s fantastic to see such a strong turnout and so many real job opportunities available locally.

"I’m especially pleased we included a dedicated session for SEN schools, giving every young person the chance to explore future career paths. I would like to thank all our partners, employers, and support organisations for making this event such a success.”

Gordon Lyons MLA, Minister for Communities, visited the fair to meet employers, support organisations, and jobseekers, and to see first-hand the positive impact of local partnership working in connecting people with employment opportunities.

Minister Lyons said: “This event was very much a collaborative effort, and I am delighted that the hard work put in by Council colleagues and my own staff really paid off. There was a great buzz throughout the morning, with jobseekers taking full advantage of the opportunity to talk to employers and support organisations in person”.

Feedback from exhibitors was overwhelmingly positive, with 96% of employers and 100% of support organisations stating they were satisfied or very satisfied with the event, reflecting its continued success in supporting residents into work.

For those unable to attend, jobseekers can stay informed by following the Antrim and Newtownabbey Jobs Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ANBoroughJobs which features current vacancies across the Borough.

For employability support or training enquiries, contact E. [email protected]

1 . Contributed Gordon Lyons MLA and the Mayor join Becca, Sarah and Darren from Inspire Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Gordon Lyons MLA and Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Leah Kirkpatrick meet pupils from Riverside School and their teacher Laura McAuley during the SEN quiet session Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Minister for Communities Gordon Lyons MLA and Paddy Rooney, Deputy Permanent Secretary at DfC visit the Council’s LMP stand at the Antrim Forum Job Fair Photo: Submitted