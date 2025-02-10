Antrim and Newtownabbey: more than 100 electric blankets swapped for safer alternatives

By Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 10th Feb 2025, 17:08 BST
A total of 104 electric blankets were swapped for safer alternatives at community events held by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council recently.

A report to the council’s Operations Committee said four electric blanket exchanges were held during December at Antrim Civic Centre, Mossley Mill, Newtownabbey, Crumlin Leisure Centre and Sixmile Leisure Centre, Ballyclare.

At these events, residents could swap their old electric blankets for a rechargeable hot water bottle and a thermal fleece bed sheet. It was noted 163 electric blankets were brought to a similar two-day event in the borough in 2023.

Hot water bottle. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Serviceplaceholder image
Hot water bottle. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service’s guidance on electric blanket safety states one of the most common faults can be the age of the item. It is recommended these appliances should be tested annually, particularly if in constant use.

The Electrical Safety Council states electric blankets should never be used if wet or damp and never switched on to dry out or if there are scorch marks, discolouration on the fabric or if there are wires visible.

