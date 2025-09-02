Ballyclare DUP Councillor Jeannie Archibald-Brown has requested that Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s gritting schedule is extended in Doagh.

Speaking at a meeting of the council’s Operations Committee, at Antrim Civic Centre, on Monday evening, Cllr Archibald-Brown asked for the ‘square’ at the corner of Main Street and Ballyclare Road be included.

She described the pedestrian thoroughfare as ” a very slippery surface”. Her proposal was seconded by Antrim Alliance Cllr Neil Kelly who said it was “certainly worth a look”.

Michael Laverty, director of sustainability, said: “We will certainly have a look at it. We do try to stick to the foot ways.”

Grit box. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

Macedon Ulster Unionist Cllr Robert Foster asked for the brown variety of grit to be used by the council instead of rock salt, saying it is “more environmentally friendly”.

The committee approved the winter operations plan which is implemented from November until April to include snow clearance and gritting at all council facilities and designated areas such as town and village centres and car parks as well as maintaining waste collection services during adverse weather.

The report stated gritting will be carried out by staff and a contractor at a cost of £24,000. It explained the winter operations plan is activated when there is “a strong likelihood of ice, as indicated by Met Office warnings and media weather reports”.

In addition, it is proposed to maintain “community grit piles” this winter. Grit will be supplied during “prolonged periods of adverse weather”.

A number of “community winter resilience kits” will be available on request by individuals and community groups that are willing to provide a gritting or snow clearance in their local community. These include a salt spreader, salt, grit box, snow shovels, ice grippers, gloves, and hi-vis vests.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter