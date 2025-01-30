Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council ratified a decision to reduce the opening hours of its household recycling centres in a bid to cut costs, at a meeting in Mossley Mill.

Recycling centres will open later in the morning and close earlier despite the plan being challenged by Sinn Fein.

Currently, the borough’s five recycling centres are open Monday to Saturday, from 9am until 8pm, with Bruslee in Newtownabbey, operating on Sundays, from 9am until 5pm and Newpark, Antrim, from noon until 5pm. The centres only accept waste from residents in the borough.

From April, all five will operate from 10am until 6pm, Monday to Saturday. On Sundays, Bruslee and Newpark will be available from noon until 5pm.

O'Neill Road recycling centre, Glengormley. Pic: Google Maps

The council’s Operations Committee was told earlier this month the proposed new opening hours would result in a saving of £30,000 on staffing costs and £40,000 on waste reduction.

It was also noted current recycling centre opening hours are “significantly longer” than neighbouring councils.

Speaking at Monday’s meeting, Airport Sinn Fein Councillor Annemarie Logue proposed approval to reduce opening hours be deferred to enable consultation with staff and to carry out an equality impact assessment.

Party colleague Glengormley Cllr Eamonn McLaughlin seconded the proposal saying: “This is a service we do very well. We should maintain it.”

Glengormley Ulster Unionist Alderman Mark Cosgrove said he did not understand what the deferral is “seeking to achieve”.

Cllr Logue said she would like it to be deferred for discussion again, in particular, regarding seasonal opening hours and for a reply from trade unions.

“There is not going to be a massive reduction in rates in relation to this issue. I do think the whole thing needs to be brought back to committee to be looked at again,” she stated.

Macedon Alliance Cllr Billy Webb MBE asked for clarification in relation to the equality impact assessment.

Paul Casey, the council’s solicitor, advised a full impact assessment is not needed. “There was a discussion and evidence that related to the recommendation that showed it did not need a full equality assessment,” he said.

The amendment fell after 12 councillors voted in favour with 26 against.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter