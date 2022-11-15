Register
Antrim and Newtownabbey Remembrance Sunday in pictures

Remembrance services have taken place across Antrim and Newtownabbey to commemorate those who lost their lives in both world wars and other conflicts.

By The Newsroom
3 hours ago
Updated 15th Nov 2022, 12:54pm

Services, organised by the Royal British Legion, were conducted in Ballyclare, Glengormley, Whiteabbey, Antrim, Crumlin and Randalstown, as well as in villages throughout the borough.

Ballyclare’s act of remembrance took place on Sunday, November 13.

A parade made up of veterans, members of the emergency services and elected members made its way through the town before poignant tributes were paid at Ballyclare War Memorial Park.

1. 459A0499.jpg

Elected members watch as the parade makes its way through The Square.

Photo: con

2. 459A0825.jpg

Wreaths were laid at Ballyclare War Memorial.

Photo: con

3. 459A0520.jpg

Veterans make their way down Main Street.

Photo: con

4. 459A0860.jpg

The community gathered in Ballyclare War Memorial Park to pay tribute to fallen service personnel.

Photo: con

