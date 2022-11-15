Antrim and Newtownabbey Remembrance Sunday in pictures
Remembrance services have taken place across Antrim and Newtownabbey to commemorate those who lost their lives in both world wars and other conflicts.
Services, organised by the Royal British Legion, were conducted in Ballyclare, Glengormley, Whiteabbey, Antrim, Crumlin and Randalstown, as well as in villages throughout the borough.
Ballyclare’s act of remembrance took place on Sunday, November 13.
A parade made up of veterans, members of the emergency services and elected members made its way through the town before poignant tributes were paid at Ballyclare War Memorial Park.
