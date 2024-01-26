Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Red Dress Fun Run, supported by MACE and Musgrave Marketplace, is the charity’s 5k run or walk event taking place at Stormont Estate, Belfast, on February 25 which aims to raise funds and awareness for heart illness.

The event coincides with National Heart Month in February, when NICHS will be encouraging people to think about their cardiovascular health and the steps they can take towards a healthier, stronger heart, such as eating healthily and getting active.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Council is showing their support for the charity by lighting up several landmark buildings in red, NICHS’s branded colour, on February 1.

Mossley Mill will be lit up red on February 1. (Pic: Contributed).

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper, BEM, said: “I am pleased the council is supporting Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke by lighting up its civic buildings red.

"Sadly, four people in Northern Ireland die every day from heart disease, and coronary heart disease is the biggest single cause of premature deaths in the under 75s. I’d encourage you all to take part in the Red Dress Fun Run event taking place during National Heart Month. It’s so important that as a community we raise support and awareness to help reduce these staggering figures.”

Last year the charity hosted their biggest and most successful Red Dress Fun Run to date, raising £73,000 to help combat heart illness.

Christine Duncan, Events and Marketing Manager at NICHS, stated: “We’re so grateful for the support of Cllr Cooper as we look forward to this year’s Red Dress Fun Run.

Antrim Civic Centre will be lit up red to support Chest, Heart and Stroke's campaign. (Pic: Contributed).

"Today, as many as 470,000 people in Northern Ireland are living with a chest, heart or stroke condition - many of these people will live in the Antrim and Newtownabbey area. Please support us by running, walking, dancing, skipping or wheeling 5K with us on February 25 at 11am at Stormont Estate, or, if you can’t make the live event, you can do 5K your way any day, or days, in February. Everyone is welcome to come along and join in the fun - even the family dog!”

The 2024 event is being supported once again by the charity’s long term corporate partners, MACE and Musgrave MarketPlace.

Diane Anthony from Musgrave explained: “MACE and Musgrave MarketPlace are both backing NICHS’s call for people to dress up in red and wear their heart on their sleeve at this year’s event, which is set to be fantastic.

"Whether you’re taking part in memory of someone you’ve lost to heart disease, celebrating someone who is living with a heart condition, or to prevent heart disease happening to someone in the future – sign up and join us to support this worthy cause!”

Primary school pupils are also invited to join in by hosting their own fun run during February or March. Each school that takes part will receive a certificate of thanks to show how much they raised and there is an opportunity to win some fantastic prizes.

If you have been inspired to step up to the challenge, you can sign up to the Red Dress Fun Run at www.nichs.org.uk/RedDressFunRun