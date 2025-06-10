Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors have approved amendments to cemetery regulations to provide “uniformity and dignity” across the borough.

A report presented to the borough council’s Operations Committee, at a meeting in Antrim Civic Centre, on Monday evening, said a recent review of the Garden of Remembrance, at Carnmoney Cemetery, in Newtownabbey, was “prompted by a complaint regarding an unauthorised structure”.

The report said the review has “revealed widespread non-compliance with existing regulations”.

“Most issues relate to the size and style of memorial tablets which differ from the standards previously agreed by council,” it was noted.

Carnmoney Cemetery, Newtownabbey. Pic Google

Councillors were told cemetery rules and regulations were last reviewed and approved in May 2024 and since then, cemetery staff have “continued to monitor compliance across all council managed cemeteries”.

“To address these inconsistencies and ensure dignity, uniformity and ease of maintenance, it is proposed that the permitted dimensions for memorial tablets be amended,” the report stated.

The proposed key change relates to the Garden of Remembrance at Carnmoney Cemetery where memorial tablets must now be made of natural dark grey or black polished stone and, including any border, must not exceed 60cm x 60cm. This updates the previous limit of 40cm x 40cm and permits a decorative border with coloured stones.

As part of ongoing improvements to cemeteries which are managed by the local authority, resurfacing works at Carnmoney Cemetery will include paths within the Garden of Remembrance. Works will be phased to minimise disruption.

Proposing the recommendation be accepted, Ballyclare DUP Councillor Jeannie Archibald-Brown said: “While these are sensitive issues, it is important that there is uniformity and dignity across all cemeteries in the borough.”

Meanwhile, each council cemetery has regulations governing the size and construction of headstones and surrounds. The erection of all headstones and surrounds, where permitted, is subject to prior approval.

Only registered grave owners can apply for a headstone or surround to be erected. Headstones, surrounds and memorial tablets must be of natural stone, such as granite or marble. Any memorial installed without approval could be removed.

Belmont and Sixmile Cemeteries in Antrim and newer sections of Carnmoney and Ballyclare Cemeteries and Rashee Cemetery, also in Ballyclare, are lawn cemeteries where surrounds are not permitted.

Regulations state: “The responsibility for maintaining a headstone and surround in safe condition is that of the owner. The council reserves the right to take action where memorials are found to be unsafe in the interests of health and safety, up to and including removal.

“Following a burial, flowers and wreaths can be placed at the grave for up to 20 days, after which, they will be removed to allow for the ongoing maintenance of the cemetery. Christmas wreaths will be removed at the beginning of February.

“As part of our memorial safety inspection programme, the council will check the safety of all memorials. It is the grave owner’s responsibility to make sure that memorials are properly maintained.”

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter