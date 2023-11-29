Antrim and Newtownabbey Winter Woollies Campaign 2023 attracts amazing community support

Local people have been knitting and crocheting their hearts out with an amazing 1,200 personally hand crafted items donated to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for the Winter Woollies campaign.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The initiative encourages residents to knit or crochet hats, scarves, or blankets for those less fortunate facing the winter chill.

This year’s astonishing total more than doubling last year’s contribution of 500 items, reflects a strong community spirit of giving and will be distributed to various community organisations for help those in need.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The campaign not only helps the people receiving the donated item, it promotes positive mental well-being for the contributors whilst they enhance their skills, build friendships and contribute positively to their community.

Mayor and Council's Health and Wellbeing team present Baby Basics with some tiny knits. Picture: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper praised the scheme.

“This year we have had a fantastic response to our Winter Woollies Campaign. We have received over 1,200 items which will be donated to members of our community to help them keep warm this winter. Thank you for all your donations, helping to spread warmth and kindness this winter.”

Community organisations who will circulate the donated items include:

Homeless Connect

Antrim SureStart

Community Advice Antrim and Newtownabbey

Radius Housing

BabyBasics Ballyclare

Kindercare

St. Vincent de Paul

Good Morning Newtownabbey