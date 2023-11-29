Antrim and Newtownabbey Winter Woollies Campaign 2023 attracts amazing community support
The initiative encourages residents to knit or crochet hats, scarves, or blankets for those less fortunate facing the winter chill.
This year’s astonishing total more than doubling last year’s contribution of 500 items, reflects a strong community spirit of giving and will be distributed to various community organisations for help those in need.
The campaign not only helps the people receiving the donated item, it promotes positive mental well-being for the contributors whilst they enhance their skills, build friendships and contribute positively to their community.
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper praised the scheme.
“This year we have had a fantastic response to our Winter Woollies Campaign. We have received over 1,200 items which will be donated to members of our community to help them keep warm this winter. Thank you for all your donations, helping to spread warmth and kindness this winter.”
Community organisations who will circulate the donated items include:
- Homeless Connect
- Antrim SureStart
- Community Advice Antrim and Newtownabbey
- Radius Housing
- BabyBasics Ballyclare
- Kindercare
- St. Vincent de Paul
- Good Morning Newtownabbey
For more information about the Winter Woollies campaign visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/winter-woollies