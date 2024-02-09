Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former chief executive of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Jacqui Dixon MBE DL was awarded the civic honour at a special ceremony in Mossley Mill.

His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim, Mr David McCorkell KStJ, Freeman of Antrim and Newtownabbey and elected members were all in attendance for the momentous occasion.

Since her retirement in October, Mrs Dixon has been appointed Deputy Lieutenant for the County of Antrim, awarded an MBE and now the prestigious Freedom of the Borough of Antrim and Newtownabbey.

The Freedom of the Borough is the highest award that the council can grant and is awarded to local people and organisations who have rendered eminent services to the borough.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper paid tribute to Mrs Dixon, following her 25 years’ service to local government.

"As our esteemed former chief executive, Jacqui’s exceptional leadership was a driving force behind the development and prosperity of our council, moulding it into a thriving and progressive organisation. Her focus on best practice and empowerment made a substantial and lasting impact on local government,” said Cllr Cooper.

"The decision to bestow the highest honour of the council upon Jacqui is not only fitting but also recognition of her tireless dedication and significant contribution to the development of our borough.

His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim, Mr David McCorkell KStJ; Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper BEM; Freeman of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Mrs Jacqui Dixon MBE DL and Chief Executive of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Mr Richard Baker GM pictured at the Freedom of the Borough event held in Mossley Mill. Picture: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker

"I’d like to extend our heartfelt appreciation for her years of service and congratulate her on this well-deserved honour.”

Mrs Dixon thanked the Mayor and all the elected members for agreeing to confer the Freedom of the Borough upon her.

"To be a Freeman of the Borough of Antrim and Newtownabbey is a genuinely humbling experience and a significant honour for which I am extremely grateful.”

The former chief executive’s name will now be added to the council’s Roll of Honourable Freemen alongside former councillors, scientists, business leaders and sporting heroes.