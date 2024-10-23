Antrim Area Hospital Emergency Department 'under pressure'
Residents are being advised of “long waits” at the Emergency Department at Antrim Hospital today (Wednesday) if their condition is not life-threatening.
A spokesperson for the Northern Trust stated: “Our Emergency Department at Antrim Area Hospital remains under pressure today, with long waits for those whose conditions are not life-threatening.
"Staff are working hard to triage patients and prioritise those needing urgent care.
"Use our Phone First service (03001231123) if you’re considering attending ED with an urgent injury/illness which isn't immediately life-threatening. In an emergency, always call 999.”