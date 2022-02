Commenting on Facebook , a spokesperson for the Trust said: “Our hospitals are under extreme pressure. Antrim Area Hospital is seeing unprecedented demand with high numbers of extremely sick patients.

“Our staff are working extremely hard to treat, admit and discharge patients to keep the hospital flowing.

“Patients are being seen in clinical priority. If your condition is not urgent you will experience a very long wait. We apologise to all our patients for the long waits.”