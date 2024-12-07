Antrim: bus driver treated in hospital after road traffic collision
In a statement following the incident in which the bus collided with a property, the public transport operator said: “The driver, who was the only person on board at the time, was taken to hospital for treatment. We can confirm that the driver has since been discharged from hospital.
"Our immediate priority is the welfare of our colleague, and we are providing support to them and their family.
"An internal investigation is underway, and we are working closely with the relevant authorities to establish the circumstances of the incident.
"As this is an ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide any further details at this time.”