Antrim, Causeway and Altnagelvin Hospitals pressure prompts appeal from Trusts

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust warned that anyone who attends either of the two hospitals will face a long wait to be seen unless their condition is urgent or life-threatening.

A spokesperson for the trust apologised for the situation.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We apologise to everyone waiting. Please be patient and kind to staff who are working as hard as they can.”

Antrim Area Hospital Emergency Department. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The Western Health and Social Care Trust, meanwhile, has described the Emergency Department at Altnagelvin Hospital as being under “extraordinary” pressure.

“Our Altnagelvin Hospital has now reached 100% capacity. Our Emergency Department is now under extraordinary pressure, with many patients experiencing long waits for a bed,” a Trust spokesperson said.

“We are again asking the public to only attend ED in a medical or mental health emergency and to attend alone where possible.

“If your situation is life-threatening, a medical or mental health emergency, call 999 immediately or proceed straight to your nearest Emergency Department.