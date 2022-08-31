Antrim Coast Half Marathon: 15 photos of local runners and elite stars in Larne
Thousands of athletes from across the globe descended on Larne at the weekend for the Antrim Coast Half Marathon.
Legendary runners, including five-time British Olympic Champion Jo Pavey and last year’s Antrim Coast Half Marathon winner, Yalemzerf Yehualaw, travelled to the borough for what was billed as the world’s most scenic half marathon.
Supported by Mid and East Antrim Council, the main event took place on Sunday (August 28) – with a host of elite sporting stars taking to the starting line to race along the spectacular Antrim Coast Road. A One-Mile Race, Kids’ Race and entertainment were also part of the weekend programme.
Ethiopians Yalemzerf Yehualaw and Jemal Yimer clinched repeat victories as both set UK all-comers records.