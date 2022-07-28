Antrim Coast Half Marathon: Olympians face local challenge in street mile race

Part of the Mid and East Antrim Council-supported Antrim Coast Half Marathon programme, the one-mile race will take place on Saturday, August 27.

Starting below the Larne Town Hall clock, participants will run a loop of the town. Renowned Olympians Haile Gebrselassie and Jo Pavey will be taking part.

Capacity for the one-mile street race is capped at 1,000 and the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim is encouraging people to enter early to avoid disappointment.

Alderman Noel Williams said: “The all new classic street mile race is a fantastic addition to the Antrim Coast Half Marathon weekend. Anyone can sign up and join in, including those taking part in the main race on Sunday (August 28).

“With many of the headline half marathon stars already confirmed to take part on the evening, the mile run offers a warm up for the main race on Sunday - or something a little shorter for those not wishing to take part in the half marathon distance. It’s sure to be a great evening and I would encourage both adults and children to sign up.”

The kids’ street mile race will commence at 7.30pm, with the adult street mile race starting at 8.00pm.

With thousands of runners from around the globe signed up for the Antrim Coast Half Marathon, organiser James McIlroy is confident it will eclipse previous events.

“The Mid and East Antrim – Antrim Coast Half Marathon really is going from strength to strength and the quality of competitors on board is testament to the incredible offering we have,” said James.

“We have all the ingredients for the ideal race and this year will be bigger and better than ever before. I commend Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for their ongoing support.”