Antrim Hospital Emergency Department ‘at full capacity’

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust issued the urgent appeal on social media this morning (Tuesday) as there were almost 100 people in the ED at the Bush Road medical facility.
A spokesperson for the Trust said: “Antrim ED is at full capacity. As of 8.30am this morning there were 94 people in the ED with 66 awaiting a bed.
“We are asking people not to attend unless their condition is urgent or life-threatening and to use alternative services. To help us free up beds, we also need patients who are fit for discharge to accept placements that are immediately available.”