Loading...

Antrim Hospital Emergency Department ‘under extreme pressure’

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust has warned that the Emergency Department at Antrim Area Hospital is extremely busy this morning (Tuesday, March 15).

By Valerie Martin
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 8:35 am

The public are urged to only attend if they are in need of urgent or emergency care.

In a social media post this morning, the Trust said: “Antrim Area Hospital is under extreme pressure.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“Only attend if you require urgent or emergency care.

Patients will be seen in clinical priority.

“We apologise for the long waits but ask that you bear with our staff who are doing all they can.”

The appeal comes just hours since the Trust warned that Antrim and Causeway hospitals were operating “beyond capacity” and urged anyone attending⚠️the Emergency Departments to come alone to avoid congestion. A similar appeal was made on Sunday as both hospitals were extremely busy.

Northern Health and Social Care TrustPatientsEmergency Departments