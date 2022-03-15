Antrim Hospital Emergency Department ‘under extreme pressure’

The public are urged to only attend if they are in need of urgent or emergency care.
In a social media post this morning, the Trust said: “Antrim Area Hospital is under extreme pressure.
“Only attend if you require urgent or emergency care.
“Patients will be seen in clinical priority.
“We apologise for the long waits but ask that you bear with our staff who are doing all they can.”
The appeal comes just hours since the Trust warned that Antrim and Causeway hospitals were operating “beyond capacity” and urged anyone attending⚠️the Emergency Departments to come alone to avoid congestion. A similar appeal was made on Sunday as both hospitals were extremely busy.