Antrim Hospital Emergency Department ‘under extreme pressure’

The public are urged to only attend if they are in need of urgent or emergency care.

In a social media post this morning, the Trust said: “Antrim Area Hospital is under extreme pressure.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Only attend if you require urgent or emergency care.

“Patients will be seen in clinical priority.

“We apologise for the long waits but ask that you bear with our staff who are doing all they can.”