Antrim Hospital’s Emergency Department ‘in a very difficult position’
The Northern Health and Social Care Trust has urged people to only attend the Emergency Department at Antrim Area Hospital if their condition is “urgent or life threatening” due to pressures on the service today (Tuesday).
Posting on social media this morning, a spokesperson for the Trust said: “The Emergency Department at Antrim Area Hospital is in a very difficult position this morning. As of 9am, there are 93 people in the ED with 72 awaiting a bed.
“We are asking people not to attend unless their condition is urgent or life threatening and to use alternative services.
“To help us free up beds, we also need patients who are fit for discharge to work with us and accept placements that are immediately available.”