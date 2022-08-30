Antrim Hospital’s Emergency Department ‘in a very difficult position’

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posting on social media this morning, a spokesperson for the Trust said: “The Emergency Department at Antrim Area Hospital is in a very difficult position this morning. As of 9am, there are 93 people in the ED with 72 awaiting a bed.

“We are asking people not to attend unless their condition is urgent or life threatening and to use alternative services.

Antrim Area Hospital's Emergency Department is at full capacity.