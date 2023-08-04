The event will take place at the Northern Ireland Centenary Stadium, Antrim Forum on August 12 from 10am-6pm.
Funding for the event has been provided by Antrim and Newtownabbey Council.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A council spokesperson said: “Get ready to witness an exhilarating open-air competition featuring approximately 45 vibrant pipe bands, 30 talented drum majors, and 55 graceful Highland dancers.
"Immerse yourself in the rich cultural heritage as these skilled performers take the stage, showcasing their passion and talent.
“The excitement reaches its peak as the event culminates in a breath-taking grand finale and a salute to the Chieftain.
"Join us as we acknowledge the outstanding achievements of the participants and award the top performers with their well-deserved prizes.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Admission is free with drum majors and bands competing from 11am and the Grade 1 bands performing from around 3pm.
"To ensure a hassle-free experience for all attendees, there will be a convenient park and ride service from The Junction Leisure and Retail Park to the Northern Ireland Centenary Stadium Car Park at Antrim Forum, running for the duration of the event.”
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper added: “I am delighted to welcome this event back to the borough, bringing with it an audience from far and wide.
"This is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy the fantastic pipe bands, drum majors and Highland dancers in action once again. It is a great honour to have the role of Chieftain of the Day at this colourful spectacle.”