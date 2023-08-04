The sound of bagpipes will echo through the air in Antrim next week as the town stages the RSPBA Northern Ireland Branch’s 70th Ulster Pipe Band and Drum Major Championships.

The event will take place at the Northern Ireland Centenary Stadium, Antrim Forum on August 12 from 10am-6pm.

Funding for the event has been provided by Antrim and Newtownabbey Council.

A council spokesperson said: “Get ready to witness an exhilarating open-air competition featuring approximately 45 vibrant pipe bands, 30 talented drum majors, and 55 graceful Highland dancers.

Rebekah Keery (Michelle Johnston School), Winston Pinkerton (President, RSPBANI), Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper, Emma Barr (Field Marshal Montgomery), David Beggs (Major Sinclair Memorial), Leah McIlwrath (Michelle Johnston School). (ANBC).

"Immerse yourself in the rich cultural heritage as these skilled performers take the stage, showcasing their passion and talent.

“The excitement reaches its peak as the event culminates in a breath-taking grand finale and a salute to the Chieftain.

"Join us as we acknowledge the outstanding achievements of the participants and award the top performers with their well-deserved prizes.

"Admission is free with drum majors and bands competing from 11am and the Grade 1 bands performing from around 3pm.

"To ensure a hassle-free experience for all attendees, there will be a convenient park and ride service from The Junction Leisure and Retail Park to the Northern Ireland Centenary Stadium Car Park at Antrim Forum, running for the duration of the event.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper added: “I am delighted to welcome this event back to the borough, bringing with it an audience from far and wide.