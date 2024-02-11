Aodh Wilkinson. Picture: released by PSNI.

Aodh, who is 30, has been reporting missing from a property in Ballycastle but lives in Belfast.

He is believed to be driving a white Audi and is described as 5' 2", of medium build with curly brown hair, blue eyes, stubbly beard and a tattoo ‘Ashley’ on the back of his neck.

Aodh is believed to be wearing a black Northface coat, blue jeans and black shoes.