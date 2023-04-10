The father of Irish League player Aodhán Gillen told mourners at his funeral how proud he is of his ‘talented, dedicated, humble, sincere and loving’ son.

Tributes have poured in from all over Northern Ireland following the death of the 22-year-old from Mayfield Walk in Newtownabbey on Thursday, April 6. He passed away peacefully in the Royal Victoria Hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a traffic collision in the Scullions Road area of Mallusk on March 14.

Michael Gillen shared with those gathered for the funeral Mass at St Bernard’s Church in Glengormley on Monday how, in recent months, he and Aodhán had spoken about the importance of being prepared for Heaven. He urged everyone to see the opportunity in his son’s tragic death to “revisit” their own prepardness.

He told how he and his wife Margaret had aimed to be “an ambassador” for Aodhán in all aspects of life.

The funeral Mass for Aodhán Gillen took place in St Bernard’s Church, Glengormley, on Monday. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker.

“As a father I always challenged Aodhán as any typical football manager in the car would do” he said, recalling topics such as ‘You should be down the wing more often, getting the crosses in, shoot more often ...’

He said that in conversations on the journey to work he and Aodhán would often talk about football, life and Liverpool getting beaten, “but more so about our faith as well”.

"A few months ago we had a conversation about preparing. I asked him a number of questions. I asked, ‘Where do you want to be in five years?’ He said: ‘Successful in my football career, of course, Dad.’

"Where do you want to be in 30 years?’ He said, ‘I don’t know … retired, a family of my own, married with kids’. ‘What about 70 years?’ He said: ‘Dad, what do you mean, I’ll be dead’.

The funeral of a young footballer Aodhán Gillen who died following a road traffic collision in Newtownabbey took place on Easter Monday. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker.

"I said, ‘Do you not want to be in Heaven?’ My question was quite relevant. I said ‘Aodhán what are you going to do to prepare to be in Heaven? What are you going to do to get there?

"I left that with him and a couple of days later I was walking with him to work and he said, ‘Dad, I’ve been thinking about our conversation the other day and you’re right. I've recently been planning my summer holidays with friends, thinking about clothes, saving up money, thinking about what I'm going to wear and flights. But I haven’t been preparing for the most important journey of my life – getting to Heaven, but I’ll try harder Dad.”

Mr Gillen said Aodhán had faith, he had a shrine in his room and he knew that in the last few months the young footballer, along with the rest of the family, had been “getting better prepared for what can happen in life”.

"We can all go about that our own way from this tragedy in revisiting ourselves in preparing.

Representatives of various football clubs and organisations paid their respects at the funeral of Aodhán Gillen on Easter Monday. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker.

"Aodhán, as the footballer, always prepared for the Saturday match. He always put in the performance and our promise, on behalf of his mother and I, is that we will carry on putting in our performance to ensure that we will meet him in Heaven.”

Mr Gillen thanked all those who had supported the family since Aodhán was critically injured in the collision. He spoke of the family’s gratitude to the RVH staff, the emergency services and those who had assisted at the scene. He thanked everyone in footballing circles, the various clubs and organisations, for their kindness and support and spoke of the “power of community” having experienced great support from the people of Mayfield and the wider area.

Mourners responded to Mr Gillen’s heartfelt words with a round of applause.

Earlier in the service, Fr Aiden Kerr said how Aodhán had packed so much into his young life.

Mourners pay their respects at the funeral of footballer Aodhán Gillen in Glengormley on Easter Monday. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker.

During his early years he had lived and was educated in Carrickfergus before achieving his GCSE and A Levels at Edmund Rice College in Glengormley. He then went on to study at Belfast Met’s Springfield campus, obtaining an HND in Filming, Editing and Moving Images.

Fr Kerr described Aodhán’s footballing career as “legendary”, beginning at the age of seven at Cliftonville Academy, after which he progressed to the Manchester United School of Excellence for the next four years.

Among the clubs Aodhán played for were Linfield and St Mary’s FC before being signed by Newington FC. His first professional signing was by Carrick Rangers before moving to Dundela in January until the end of the season to continue his development.

Fr Kerr spoke of the many cabinets full of trophies and awards the talented young player had been awarded for his footballing skills.

"When he was at Newington he scored the winning goal in Christmas 2021 to secure the Steel and Sons Cup. That same season Newington won the NIFL Premier Intermediate League.”

Mourners heard how Aodhán had other interests, including playing golf with his grandad Michael, going to the gym regularly, movie-making, photography and playing the PlayStation.

His first job was at The Range in Glengormley, the position became full-time and then he was promoted to supervisor.

"He was always of the mind that if his football career did not go according to play he would like to embark on a new career using his qualification in filming, editing and producing. He seemed to have the world at his feet.”

Fr Kerr described Aodhán as a “good-looking young man with a beautiful smile”. He said that although he had a quiet nature, once he started karaoke he had everyone on the tables singing Coldplay's Viva La Vida - his favourite song.

"Aodhán comes from a devout Christian Catholic family whose values he proudly shared. The holy bracelet he wore and the religious objects in his bedroom reflect a young man of faith. For him God was very real,” Fr Kerr said.

He added that God still has a job for Aodhán to do, saying that the inspiration he has been to others would be “seeds that will blossom for good in the years ahead”.

