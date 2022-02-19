AOH prepare to celebrate St Patrick's Day in Cookstown

Due to the pandemic, this is the first time the AOH has hosted the event since 2019 and Division 231 Cookstown are delighted to welcome everyone to the upcoming celebrations.

St. Patrick’s Day is internationally renowned as one of the most celebrated cultural events in the world. It promotes Irish culture and the contribution of Irish people both far and wide. It embraces the Irish sense of identity by both Irish and non-Irish people wherever they are and celebrates it with great enthusiasm. While the past 2 years has been tough for everyone, the AOH hopes that this year’s parade marks the beginning of brighter days ahead.

Speaking at a launch of the parade festivities a Cookstown AOH spokesperson said:“Over the past 20 years, Cookstown has proven itself as an ideal venue for the St. Patrick’s Day parade. We are happy to receive fellow Hibernians and bands to the town to celebrate St. Patrick, our national apostle. We also encourage community and voluntary groups to participate including Irish cultural and sporting organisations such as local GAA clubs and Irish language groups to make it a family friendly event”.

Cookstown AOH No 231 are preparing to celebrate St Patrick's Day.