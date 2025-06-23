Apartments to be built on site of former Metropole Hotel in Portrush

Planning permission has been granted for 24 apartments to be built on the Metropole site in Portrush.

Permission was granted to developer Enzo Portrush Ltd for the erection of 24 apartments, along with car parking.

Access to the development, the site of the former Metropole Hotel, will be from the Portstewart Road.

The site, from numbers 70-72 Eglinton Street, covers an area of 0.2 hectares.

The Metropole site formerly housed a well renowned hotel which later became a residential home for older people.

