Planning permission has been granted for 24 apartments to be built on the Metropole site in Portrush.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Permission was granted to developer Enzo Portrush Ltd for the erection of 24 apartments, along with car parking.

Access to the development, the site of the former Metropole Hotel, will be from the Portstewart Road.

The site, from numbers 70-72 Eglinton Street, covers an area of 0.2 hectares.

The Metropole site formerly housed a well renowned hotel which later became a residential home for older people.